Hyderabad: Worker from AP’s Nellore found murdered in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: A centering worker from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, was discovered murdered in his rented room in Taranagar, located within the Chandanagar police station jurisdiction.

The victim, Tanniru Maladri, aged 36, had moved to the city six years ago with his family. Recently, his wife and two children travelled back to their hometown for a relative’s wedding.

On Tuesday evening, Maladri’s sister, Aruna, who lives nearby, visited him but found his door shut.

Assuming he was asleep, she left. Later, when Aruna’s son attempted to contact Maladri without success, he alerted her.

Upon returning to check on him, Aruna found Maladri lying in a pool of blood.

After being alerted by neighbours, police arrived at the scene and discovered that Maladri had sustained severe injuries to his private parts.

Following a complaint from a relative of Maladri, authorities registered a murder case and are investigating the case.