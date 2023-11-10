Hyderabad: ‘Jashn-e-Urdu’ to be held at Birla Science Centre on Nov 11

Renowned poets like Iqbal Ashhar, Lata Haya and Sardar Saleem will present their poems at the Mushaira mehfil.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 10th November 2023 5:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: ‘Jashn-e-Urdu’, the annual Urdu language, literary and cultural festival will be held at the Birla Science Centre on Saturday, November 11.

The event will be held at the Bhaskara Auditorium, Birla Museum from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Organised by the Hyderabad Arts and Cultural Community (HACC) in collaboration with Shangrila’s Literary Forum, the event will feature Urdu poetry by the nation’s best artists.

A live concert has also been scheduled where Ustad Saber Habeeb, the ghazal Maestro will enthrall the audience. The event is open to all.

Ring a bell on 7013447421 to book passes.

