Hyderabad: Khursheed Jah Devdi to be restored to original grandeur

Hyderabad: Khursheed Jah Devdi located at Hussaini Alam, Hyderabad will be restored to its original grandeur. The restoration process will take two years.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) are going to develop garden with fountains in the entrance lawns at a cost of Rs. 10 crores.

Announcing the decision, Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development Arvind Kumar tweeted, ‘the litigation is sorted out finally!’.

Khursheed Jah Devdi at Hussaini Alam will be completely restored to its original grandeur & a garden with fountains will be developed in the front lawns by @HMDA_Gov & #QQSUDA at the cost of ₹10 crs & will take 2 years; the litigation is sorted out finally!@KTRTRS@asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/qWHhuo0z6M — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 30, 2022

Khursheed Jah Devdi

Built by the ancestors of Paigah noble Khursheed Jah Bahadur, the monument is a European-styled architectural palace.

Located just a kilometer away from Charminar, the palace is a notified heritage structure.

The palace which now needs to be restored was once decorated with exclusive chandeliers. The garden at the palace was full of flowers.

Qutb Shahi monument Shaikpet Sarai to be restored

Apart from Khursheed Jah Devdi, the Telangana government is restoring many other historical monuments. Recently, Arvind Kumar announced that a Qutb Shahi monument Shaikpet Sarai will be restored for adaptive reuse under the aegis of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Sheikhpet Sarai (rest house), a qutb shahi 17th century beautiful structure spread over 3 acres, with 29 rooms, a camel & horse stable, a tomb & a mosque will be restored for adaptive reuse under aegis of HMDA_Gov, @NIUM_Hyd by the #AgaKhanTrust for culture@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/4tyJ2XWlDW — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 26, 2022

The Shaikpet Sarai is the resthouse in Hyderabad. It is a heritage structure that needs restoration.

Also Read Hyderabad: Qutb Shahi monument Shaikpet Sarai to be restored

Built by Abdullah Qutb Shah in the 17th century, the Sarai has 30 rooms, stables for horses and camels, a mosque, and a tomb.

Located a few kilometers away from Golconda Fort, the Shaikpet Sarai can accommodate 500 people. It was built for traders who used to visit Hyderabad from across the world.