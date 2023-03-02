Hyderabad: KISAN Agri tradeshow at Hitex from March 3

Hyderabad: KISAN Agri show, an agriculture exhibition, will be held at Hyderabad’s Hitex Exhibition Centre from March 3 to 5.

The 32nd edition of the Agri show will be inaugurated by agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy with an expectation of having more than 30,000 visitors from across Telangana and neighbouring states.

The tradeshow will bring together stakeholders of farm machinery, tractors, irrigation technology, farming tools, innovators and startups from agricultural sectors.

The show will have more than 150 exhibitors displaying the latest products and innovative concepts in agriculture with the SPARK Pavilion of Agri startups being a major attraction of the show.

The Pavilion bears 20 Agri startups who will present their technologies and concepts, particularly evolved for Indian agro-climatic conditions in the expo.

Gnana Kendram, a cluster of stands from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agriculture University and ICAR institutions, will impart information and knowledge about new technologies and innovations appropriate for Telangana farmers.