Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate new crematoriums at Begumpet

Hyderabad: Built at an estimated cost of Rs 8.54 crores, Vaikunthadams (crematoriums) at Begumpet will be inaugurated by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) main objective is to participate in the last rites of human beings and provide all facilities to relatives.

And to make special efforts to provide all kinds of facilities to people in Hyderabad, a model Vaikunthadams (crematorium) are being constructed with all the facilities that no one expected, said the GHMC.

Also Read Hyderabad: Cab services hit at airport after 2 drivers thrashed

According to a press release from the GHMC, construction of the administrative block, ceremonial hall, wooden storage room, embryo donation area, waiting hall, body platforms, feature walls, entrance, exit arches, canteen, toilet blocks including water supply, development of pathways, and development of parking area will be inaugurated.

All facilities have been provided including a Wi-Fi facility, installation of the Lord Shiva statue by CSR method, and arrangement of two final yatra vehicles.