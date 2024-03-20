Hyderabad: Loud explosion triggers panic in Vansthalipuram

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Vanasthalipuram area on Wednesday, March 20, after a loud explosion rocked the locality.

According to reports, the blast originated from a roti-omelette shop near Raythu Bazar, adjacent to a petrol pump, triggering chaos in the vicinity.

Offcials said that explosion was caused by a gas cylinder mishap inside the shop, resulting in a fire that engulfed the establishment. Fortunately, no individuals were present at the time of the incident, averting any casualties.

Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames and were successfully able to take control of the situation.