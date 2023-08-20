Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out in mattress godown at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a mattress godown under Rajendra Nagar police station limits on early Sunday morning.

The locals witnessed heavy smoke billowing from the godown located in Tata Nagar, upon which the police control room was alerted. Within a few minutes, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and took up the extinguishing operation.

A major fire breaks out at a mattress godown in Rajendra Nagar, teams of ⁦@Director_EVDM⁩ were pressed into service pic.twitter.com/3OUWPX0zp8 — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) August 20, 2023

A team from Rajendranagar police station too reached the spot. Teams of GHMC’s disaster response force (DRF) also carried out fire extinguishing operations. The godown is owned by a man named Faheem. As per the preliminary investigation, the police have come to know that a short circuit is the reason behind the fire accident.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.