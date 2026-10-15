Hyderabad man accused of filming minor girl while bathing found dead

Hyderabad: A man accused of filming a minor girl in Hyderabad while she was bathing allegedly died by suicide at his sister’s house on Wednesday, October 14.

He reportedly feared arrest in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against him.

Accused of filming minor girl in Hyderabad

The accused, identified as Harshavardhan Reddy, 31, was a resident of Almasguda. He was booked at Meerpet police station on October 12 for reportedly filming the minor girl.

On the night of October 13, Harshavardhan Reddy went to his sister Kunchara Deepika’s house in Turkayamjal.

He and his brother-in-law, Madhava Reddy, slept in the hall, while Deepika and her husband, Praveen Reddy, slept in another room.

Early on Wednesday morning, Madhava Reddy woke up and noticed that Harshavardhan was missing. He searched the house and found him lifeless in another room.

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Family calls emergency services

The family immediately called 108. Emergency staff reached the house, examined Harshavardhan Reddy, and confirmed his death.

In her complaint to the police, Deepika said her brother took the step because of the case registered against him.

The incident occurred within the limits of Adibatla police station in Ranga Reddy district.

Adibatla police are investigating the case.