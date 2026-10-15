Hyderabad man accused of filming minor girl while bathing found dead

He was reportedly fearing arrest in a POCSO case registered against him.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Spy camera found at girls' hostel in Sangareddy
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man accused of filming a minor girl in Hyderabad while she was bathing allegedly died by suicide at his sister’s house on Wednesday, October 14.

He reportedly feared arrest in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against him.

Accused of filming minor girl in Hyderabad

The accused, identified as Harshavardhan Reddy, 31, was a resident of Almasguda. He was booked at Meerpet police station on October 12 for reportedly filming the minor girl.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

On the night of October 13, Harshavardhan Reddy went to his sister Kunchara Deepika’s house in Turkayamjal.

He and his brother-in-law, Madhava Reddy, slept in the hall, while Deepika and her husband, Praveen Reddy, slept in another room.

Early on Wednesday morning, Madhava Reddy woke up and noticed that Harshavardhan was missing. He searched the house and found him lifeless in another room.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Family calls emergency services

The family immediately called 108. Emergency staff reached the house, examined Harshavardhan Reddy, and confirmed his death.

In her complaint to the police, Deepika said her brother took the step because of the case registered against him.

The incident occurred within the limits of Adibatla police station in Ranga Reddy district.

Adibatla police are investigating the case.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button