Hyderabad: Man awarded 30 years jail for sexual assault of minor

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man, Gulzar Ali, has been sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000 for the sexual assault of his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

The incident occurred while the child was alone with him, as her mother was not present at the time.

Following the assault, the victim confided in her mother, who subsequently filed a complaint with the authorities. This led to Gulzar Ali’s arrest by the police.

In addition to his sentence, the court awarded the minor victim a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the trauma she endured.