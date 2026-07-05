Hyderabad: Man electrocuted after climbing on top of goods train

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was electrocuted and seriously injured after he climbed on top of a goods train at Falaknuma Railway Station on Saturday, July 4, police said.

According to Falaknuma police, the man, identified as Pavan, climbed a stationary goods train at around 9 pm and started creating a disturbance. Noticing him, the railway staff immediately switched off the power supply; however, the individual still sustained an electric shock, reportedly due to residual current.

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Falaknuma police only reached the spot after the incident and helped bring the man to safety. He was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

The railway police are enquiring into the matter, but were unavailable for comment when contacted by Siasat.com. Further details are awaited.