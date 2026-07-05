Hyderabad: Man electrocuted after climbing on top of goods train

The man, identified as Pavan, climbed a stationary goods train at around 9 pm and started creating disturbance

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Person climbing on top of a goods train at night, with another person watching below.

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was electrocuted and seriously injured after he climbed on top of a goods train at Falaknuma Railway Station on Saturday, July 4, police said.

According to Falaknuma police, the man, identified as Pavan, climbed a stationary goods train at around 9 pm and started creating a disturbance. Noticing him, the railway staff immediately switched off the power supply; however, the individual still sustained an electric shock, reportedly due to residual current.

Falaknuma police only reached the spot after the incident and helped bring the man to safety. He was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

Subhan Bakery

The railway police are enquiring into the matter, but were unavailable for comment when contacted by Siasat.com. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button