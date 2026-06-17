Daily wage worker dies of electrocution while trimming trees in Alwal

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in the MES Colony area under Alwal Police Station limits on Wednesday, June 17, where a daily wage labourer lost his life after suffering an electric shock while cutting tree branches near an apartment building.

The deceased has been identified as Surya Narayana, 45, a daily wage worker and the sole breadwinner for his family. According to local residents, the accident occurred when the branches he was cutting came into contact with overhead power lines, resulting in a severe electric shock. He collapsed on the spot and died before medical assistance could arrive.

Surya Narayana is survived by his wife and three sons. Family members and local residents expressed grief over the incident and demanded stricter safety measures while carrying out tree-trimming works near electrical lines.

Upon receiving information, Alwal police reached the scene, shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination, and registered a case. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

Notably, this is the fifth electrocution-related death reported in Hyderabad city in recent weeks, raising concerns over electrical safety.

Earlier, two people lost their lives in an incident at Bandlaguda, while a father and his daughter were electrocuted in another tragic incident in Alwal. The recurring fatalities have prompted calls for greater vigilance by civic and power authorities to prevent such accidents.