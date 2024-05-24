Hyderabad man kills wife, tries to dismember body: Police

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a man tried to chop and burn the body of his wife after killing her mercilessly in Bachupally on Friday, May 24.

The man, Nagendra, is a resident of Sai Anurag Colony. He killed his wife, Madhulatha, a software company employee, over regularly having arguments and fighting frequently. However, the events took an ugly turn on Friday and the man killed his wife.

Sources said after Nagendra killed his wife, he tried to chop the body into several parts but when he failed in his attempt, he lit the stove and set his house on fire, trying to attribute it to a fire accident death.

The Bachupally police on information went to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The police booked a case and an investigation was initiated.