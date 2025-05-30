Hyderabad Man murdered over money dispute in Rajendranagar

What began as a heated argument over the delayed repayment of money quickly escalated into violence.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th May 2025 10:14 am IST
Representational Image of crime scene
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man named Sai Karthik was brutally murdered in Rajendranagar following a dispute over borrowed money.

The victim who is native of Warangal and resident of Budwel allegedly owed Rs. 8 lakhs to his friend Siddharth Reddy from Pulivendula.

Drunken argument turns deadly

The tragic incident occurred late at night when three friends including the accused and victim were drinking together in a room.

MS Creative School

What began as a heated argument over the delayed repayment of money quickly escalated into violence.

According to reports, Siddharth Reddy who was intoxicated and enraged attacked Sai Karthik while the other friends present did not intervene.

Victim succumbs to fatal injuries

Sai Karthik suffered severe injuries during the assault and died at the scene.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th May 2025 10:14 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button