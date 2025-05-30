Hyderabad Man murdered over money dispute in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A man named Sai Karthik was brutally murdered in Rajendranagar following a dispute over borrowed money.

The victim who is native of Warangal and resident of Budwel allegedly owed Rs. 8 lakhs to his friend Siddharth Reddy from Pulivendula.

Drunken argument turns deadly

The tragic incident occurred late at night when three friends including the accused and victim were drinking together in a room.

What began as a heated argument over the delayed repayment of money quickly escalated into violence.

According to reports, Siddharth Reddy who was intoxicated and enraged attacked Sai Karthik while the other friends present did not intervene.

Victim succumbs to fatal injuries

Sai Karthik suffered severe injuries during the assault and died at the scene.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.