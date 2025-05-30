24-year-old Hyderabad woman raped after dinner invite from friend

What started as a friendly meeting turned sinister when the suspect offered the woman a spiked drink.

Published: 30th May 2025 9:58 am IST
Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly drugged and raped by a man she met on Facebook.

The victim who is a resident of Banjara Hills suffered months of blackmail and extortion before finally approaching the police.

How friendship turned into nightmare

The horrifying ordeal began in February 2023 when the Hyderabad-based woman connected with Mahendravardhan who claimed to be an employee at Osmania University.

After casual conversations, the accused invited her for coffee and then gradually gained her trust. On August 15 of the same year, he lured her to his home under the pretext of a dinner invitation.

Hyderabad woman drugged, raped, and blackmailed

What started as a friendly meeting turned sinister when the suspect offered the woman a spiked drink.

After she lost consciousness, he sexually assaulted her and recorded the entire act. Upon waking, the victim was shown the video and demanded Rs. 20 lakhs.

Despite paying the demanded amount, the harassment continued as the perpetrator kept demanding an additional Rs. 1 crore.

Fearing social stigma and unable to meet his exorbitant demands, the woman finally approached Hyderabad police.

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

