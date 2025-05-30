GHMC inspects dilapidated buildings as monsoon enters Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started focusing on the dilapidated building as monsoon already entered the city.

In order to prevent accidents and protect residents, the officials are taking steps as heavy rains pose risks to weak structures.

GHMC identifies hundreds of unsafe buildings in Hyderabad

In a recent video conference, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan directed zonal commissioners and town planning officials to inspect and flag dilapidated buildings.

A survey has already identified 428 unsafe structures. Out of these, 131 buildings are deemed repairable. A total of 297 structures have been marked for evacuation.

Apart from identifying week structure, the GHMC has banned new cellar constructions during the monsoon season in Hyderabad.

Moreover, officials have been instructed to ensure proper safety measures for ongoing projects.

Ensuring public safety during monsoon in Hyderabad

The GHMC’s action highlights the importance of building safety during monsoon season in Hyderabad.

As the rains intensify, the GHMC remains vigilant, prioritizing structural stability and public welfare across Hyderabad.