Hyderabad police arrests Heera Gold’s Nowhera Shaikh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested Nowhera Shaikh, the key accused in the multi-crore Heera Gold investment fraud case, from Faridabad and she is being brought to the city.

According to reports, the Central Crime Station (CCS) team executed pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against her after tracking her movements in Haryana.

Long-pending warrants against Heera Gold’s Nowhera Shaikh executed

Three NBWs had been issued against Nowhera Shaikh in separate cases filed by CCS Hyderabad in 2018.

In the month of October 2024, the Supreme Court cancelled her bail. The decision was taken after she failed to surrender before the local court.

Police action

After the cancellation of bail, authorities had been monitoring Nowhera Shaikh’s whereabouts before finally apprehending her in Surajkund, Faridabad.

The Heera Gold scam, which duped thousands of investors, remains one of Hyderabad’s biggest financial fraud cases.

The authorities are trying to recover funds and hold all involved accountable under the law.