NRI held at Hyderabad airport for cheating woman with false marriage promise

Hyderabad: The police recently arrested an NRI at Hyderabad airport for allegedly cheating a woman by falsely promising marriage before fleeing abroad.

The accused who is identified as V Shashank, allegedly developed a relationship with the victim under false pretenses of marriage and later abandoned her after moving to the UK.

How the fraud unfolded

Reports indicate that the woman who is a resident of Ameerpet met Shashank in Bengaluru. Later, they became close.

Over time, Shashank reportedly convinced her of his intentions to marry her and started a live-in relationship.

Also Read Hyderabad airport sets new passenger traffic record

However, two years ago, he left for the United Kingdom under the pretext of pursuing higher studies. He assured her that he would return to fulfill his promise.

Once abroad, Shashank allegedly began avoiding the woman’s calls and messages before blocking her number.

Left with no other option, the victim approached the SR Nagar police in December 2023 and filed a formal complaint.

Police arrest accused from Hyderabad airport

Acting on the complaint, authorities registered a case and issued a lookout notice against Shashank.

Also Read Salman Rushdie responds to 25-year sentence for attacker

Recently, the police received information that the accused was returning to India. A team apprehended Shashank upon his arrival at Hyderabad airport.