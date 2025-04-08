Hyderabad airport sets new passenger traffic record

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing aviation hubs, achieving unprecedented milestones in passenger traffic during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The airport recorded a 15.20 percent year-on-year growth, surpassing major metros like Chennai and Kolkata to secure a leading position among India’s top airports.

2.13 cr passenger traffic in 2024-25

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, RGIA handled a total of 2.13 crore (21.3 million) passengers, with authorities projecting that footfall could cross 3 crore (30 million) in the next fiscal year if current growth trends continue.

The final three months (January–March 2025) proved particularly remarkable, with 7.4 lakh (740,000) passengers traveling during this period alone.

On January 18, the airport set a single-day record of 94,000 passenger movements, exceeding its previous daily average of 75,000.

Surpassing Chennai, Kolkata

RGIA outperformed larger metros like Chennai and Kolkata in both domestic and international traffic, driven by its strategic connectivity and growing preference among travelers from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka for international departures.

The airport’s rise is also attributed to Hyderabad’s increasing prominence as a hub for national and international conferences.

International connectivity

Dubai emerged as the top international destination, with 93,000 monthly passengers, followed by Doha (42,000), Abu Dhabi (38,000), Jeddah (31,000), and Singapore (31,000).