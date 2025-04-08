Indigo flight avoids major mishap at Hyderabad airport

Airport security officials have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the cause and ensure safety protocols are upheld.

Published: 8th April 2025
Hyderabad: A potentially dangerous incident was narrowly avoided at Shamshabad Airport on Monday, April 7, involving an IndiGo Airlines flight.

According to reports, the flight 6E-6098, arriving from Ahmedabad with passengers, safely landed by the pilot at Shamshabad Airport.

However, while attempting to park the aircraft at Bay 12, it collided with a ladder stationed at Bay 11, which is typically used for passenger boarding.

The collision caused significant damage to the plane’s right wing.

Fortunately, there were no personnel present in the vicinity at the time of the incident, preventing what could have been a major accident.

