Hyderabad man murdered over petty financial disputes, 2 held

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested in Musheerabad on Saturday, April 25, for the murder of Mohammed Aleem while they were in an inebriated state.

Chilkalguda police apprehended Najmuddin, alias Jahangir, and Syed Ilyas early Saturday morning at Golden Crown Hotel, and both accused admitted to the crime during interrogation.

On April 23, the victim’s son, Aman, filed a complaint stating Aleem, aged 43, was found lying in a pool of blood near KVK wines in Padmarao Nagar. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Ilyas involved in another attempt to murder case

Investigation revealed that on the day of the murder, between 4 pm and 5 pm, the two accused, including the victim Aleem, started a quarrel after consuming alcohol. The second accused, Ilyas (33), attacked the deceased with a knife on the left side of his face, causing severe bleeding.

Aleem staggered back and collapsed on the road, succumbing to his injuries.

The main accused, Najmuddin, 35, reportedly developed a grudge against the deceased over repeated petty disputes regarding liquor, gambling and money, the police said.

Ilyas was previously involved in another case of attempted murder in Musheerabad.

Police recovered one sharp-edged knife, a blood-stained shirt of the accused, and an Activa scooter.