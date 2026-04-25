Hyderabad man murdered over petty financial disputes, 2 held

The main accused, Najmuddin (35), reportedly developed a grudge against the deceased over repeated petty disputes regarding liquor, gambling and money.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th April 2026 7:04 pm IST
Chilkulguda police arrest two for murder of Mohammed Allem over petty dispute
Chilkulguda police arrest two for murder of Mohammed Allem over petty dispute

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested in Musheerabad on Saturday, April 25, for the murder of Mohammed Aleem while they were in an inebriated state.

Chilkalguda police apprehended Najmuddin, alias Jahangir, and Syed Ilyas early Saturday morning at Golden Crown Hotel, and both accused admitted to the crime during interrogation.

On April 23, the victim’s son, Aman, filed a complaint stating Aleem, aged 43, was found lying in a pool of blood near KVK wines in Padmarao Nagar. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Subhan Bakery

Ilyas involved in another attempt to murder case

Investigation revealed that on the day of the murder, between 4 pm and 5 pm, the two accused, including the victim Aleem, started a quarrel after consuming alcohol. The second accused, Ilyas (33), attacked the deceased with a knife on the left side of his face, causing severe bleeding.

Aleem staggered back and collapsed on the road, succumbing to his injuries.

The main accused, Najmuddin, 35, reportedly developed a grudge against the deceased over repeated petty disputes regarding liquor, gambling and money, the police said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Ilyas was previously involved in another case of attempted murder in Musheerabad.

Police recovered one sharp-edged knife, a blood-stained shirt of the accused, and an Activa scooter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th April 2026 7:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button