Man arrested with 3.83 kg ganja in Hyderabad’s Kondapur

Hyderabad: One person was arrested, and 3.83 kilogram of ganja were seized from him at Kondapur on Friday night.

On information, the Prohibition and Excise Department State Task Force team apprehended J Sanjeev, who was found transporting the drug on his two-wheeler. Efforts are on to identify and nab Sanjeev’s customers.

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In a separate case, the Jubilee Hills Police arrested three people, including a customer and seized hash oil worth Rs 1,02,500 from them.

According to the police, one of the accused, Akhil, contacted his drug supplier in Andhra Pradesh and procured hash oil from him. He sold it to Sandeep, who is his customer.

Police seized 45 bottles of hash oil, 185 gram of loose hash oil and three mobile phones from them.