Three held for possessing drugs in Hyderabad, hash oil worth Rs 1 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Police on Friday, April 24, arrested three people, including a customer and seized hash oil worth Rs 1,02,500 from them.

The accused were identified as Shankrulla Akhil, 30, a resident of Kismatpur in Bandlaguda, 25-year-old Pokhrel Sandeep from Rahmat Nagar in Yousufguda and Shaik Anwar, 28, from Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, Akhil contacted his drug supplier in Andhra Pradesh and procured hash oil from him. He sold it to Sandeep, who is his customer.

All three were caught red-handed. Police seized 45 bottles of hash oil, 185 gram of loose hash oil and three mobile phones from them.