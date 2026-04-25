Three held for possessing drugs in Hyderabad, hash oil worth Rs 1 lakh seized

Police seized 45 bottles of hash oil, 185 gram of loose hash oil and three mobile phones from them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th April 2026 4:34 pm IST
The arrested accused
The arrested accused

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Police on Friday, April 24, arrested three people, including a customer and seized hash oil worth Rs 1,02,500 from them.

The accused were identified as Shankrulla Akhil, 30, a resident of Kismatpur in Bandlaguda, 25-year-old Pokhrel Sandeep from Rahmat Nagar in Yousufguda and Shaik Anwar, 28, from Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, Akhil contacted his drug supplier in Andhra Pradesh and procured hash oil from him. He sold it to Sandeep, who is his customer.

Subhan Bakery

All three were caught red-handed. Police seized 45 bottles of hash oil, 185 gram of loose hash oil and three mobile phones from them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th April 2026 4:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button