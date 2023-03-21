Hyderabad: Man sentenced to jail for abetting wife’s suicide

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of his wife.

According to the police, Udugula Aruna was married to Udugula Srinivas of Kongara Kalan village, Ibrahimpatnam in 2001 and had two children with him. Srinivas constantly harassed her for more Dowry and with suspicions about her character,

On December 28, 2016, she poured kerosene and set herself ablaze. She was brought to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. She gave her statement to the police on December 29, 2016.

She passed away on January 10, 2017, and the Ibrahimpatnam police investigated the issue and arrested Srinivas.

During the trial on Tuesday, the court slapped Srinivas with rigorous imprisonment of 5 years and a fine of Rs 4000.