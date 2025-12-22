Hyderabad man stabbed by friends following row over girl

He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was stabbed by his friends following a row between them, allegedly over an issue involving a girl at Balapur on Sunday night.

The man who is identified as Rehan and a resident of Vattepally, Falaknuma, had gone to attend a function at Balapur with his two friends Shahnawaz and Moize.

At the function hall located at Shaheennagar, Hyderabad, an argument took place between Rehan and his friends, allegedly over an issue involving a girl.

During the argument, Rehan was stabbed in the stomach and chest by Shahnawaz and Moize, leading to severe cuts and bleeding.

Some people rushed Rehan to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. The Balapur police booked a case of attempt to murder.

