Hyderabad NRIs confused ahead of SIR in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana which will be held in phase-III, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are confused over the fate of their names in the voters’ list.

They are confused whether their relatives in India can fill out their enumeration form or not.

Confusion of Hyderabad NRIs

An NRI, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that there are many people from Hyderabad who have registered as voters in the city and later moved to other countries in search of better opportunities or for higher studies.

Although they have not taken citizenship of another country, they are not ordinary residents of India, which is one of the eligibility criteria to become a voter.

As per the law, NRIs from Hyderabad and other Indian districts need to register themselves as overseas voters by filling out ‘form 6A’ (click here). They can register in the assembly constituency based on the address mentioned in their passport.

However, confusion was triggered after the enumeration form (click here to view EF) of the SIR, which is going on in other states and UTs, mentioned “Signature/Left Thumb impression of Elector or Any Adult Family Member (mention relationship) with date”.

Recently, in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, a case has been registered after a woman reportedly submitted enumeration forms on behalf of her two sons who have been living abroad in Dubai and Kuwait for several years.

Later, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh, speaking to media persons, said that the enumeration form of the NRIs cannot be filled by their relatives.

SIR in Telangana

On Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, said that Telangana would soon become a role model for the entire country in the SIR of the electoral roll.

Addressing booth-level officers (BLOs) here, he said that Telangana would be covered under the next phase of SIR.

The CEC said that the massive SIR process conducted in Bihar was completed without any flaws.

State Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy, in his introductory speech, explained the key statistics related to Telangana state. He mentioned details such as the total number of voters in the state, districts, Assembly constituencies, and Parliament constituencies.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vasam Venkateswara Reddy, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Senior Deputy CEC Pawan Kumar Sharma, Rangareddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, and others participated in this meeting.