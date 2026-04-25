Hyderabad marks World Malaria Day with GHMC awareness drives across city

The campaign forms part of the broader public health strategy to curb seasonal diseases and improve community awareness.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2026 2:49 pm IST
Hyderabad marks World Malaria Day with GHMC-led awareness campaigns across the city. Community members participate in drives.
A group of people, including officials and volunteers, gather in Hyderabad for World Malaria Day awareness drives, promoting malaria prevention and health education.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Malaria Day 2026, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) intensified its efforts to raise awareness and prevent the spread of malaria across the city.

Observed on April 25 under the theme “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.”, the civic body conducted a series of awareness campaigns, rallies, and outreach programmes in various localities. Officials said the initiative aims to educate citizens about the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures related to malaria.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by Plasmodium parasites and spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Common symptoms include high fever, chills, sweating, headache, and fatigue.

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As part of the drive, GHMC teams organised rallies carrying anti-malaria slogans, distributed informational pamphlets, and engaged with the public to promote hygienic practices. Special focus was laid on eliminating stagnant water sources, which serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Focus on prevention and public participation

Officials urged residents to adopt preventive measures such as using mosquito nets, applying repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothing, and ensuring cleanliness in their surroundings. The civic body also appealed to citizens to report water stagnation and cooperate with field staff during sanitation and fumigation drives.

The campaign is part of the broader public health strategy to curb seasonal diseases and improve community awareness. GHMC stated that active public participation is key to achieving the goal of a malaria-free Hyderabad.

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Authorities reiterated that sustained awareness and preventive action at the household and community levels are essential to effectively control mosquito-borne diseases.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2026 2:49 pm IST

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