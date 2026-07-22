Hyderabad may see municipal elections after Telangana SIR 2026

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to see municipal elections soon after the completion of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana.

Recently, the Telangana government divided the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate corporations. It created two new corporations, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri.

All corporations in Hyderabad may see polls

Soon after the completion of the SIR in Telangana, the government is likely to announce polls for GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), even as the High Court is hearing petitions challenging the delimitation of wards in GHMC.

Also Read How to check SIR form submission status in Hyderabad

Recently, the Telangana government launched the Indiramma housing scheme for the poor in the Hyderabad Core Urban Region.

For the past few weeks, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has also participated in various developmental works in the Core Urban Region (CURE) limits of GHMC. Moreover, he laid the foundation for developmental works in the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal limits.

Hyderabad among worst performers in Telangana SIR digitisation

Hyderabad continues to be one of the worst-performing districts in the digitisation process under the SIR in Telangana.

According to the latest status report released on July 21, although 100 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed in Hyderabad, only 20,77,170 forms have been digitised out of the district’s 47,36,669 electors. The digitisation rate in the city has reached 43.85 per cent, which is the second lowest in the state.

Only Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded a lower digitisation rate at 42.31 per cent. Ranga Reddy stood at 52.97 per cent.

On Tuesday, July 21, Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), C. Sudharsan Reddy, directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) to expedite the digitisation of enumeration forms and effectively utilise the available time to achieve targets under the SIR process.

Special attention was directed towards urban pockets and Assembly constituencies showing lower progress.

Due to the developments in political circles, it is expected that Hyderabad is likely to see municipal polls soon after the completion of the SIR in Telangana.