Hyderabad: Milad procession committee seeks police permit for Oct 1

Hyderabad: A delegation of the “Markazi Milad Juloos Committee” on Saturday met the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad in connection with the proposed procession being taken out on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi this year.

Earlier, the Milad committee canceled the centralized procession being taken out this year since the date coincided with the Ganesh Immersion falling on September 28.

A delegation of central Milad organizers and two AIMIM legislators on Saturday met the Commissioner of Police C V Anand at the Integrated Command Control center at Banjarahills and submitted a representation, expressing the intention to celebrate the Milad celebrations on October 1.

“We have sought permission from the city police commissioner about proposed Milad celebrations post immersion. In a day or two the date shall be communicated to the concerned authorities,” said Syed Khader Mohiuddin Junaid Pasha, the General Secretary of Milad Juloos committee.

Respoind to the request DCP South zone P Sai Chaitanya said that permission to the procession will be accorded as per the rules.