Hyderabad: Mimicry artist Satyanarayana dies in ORR accident

Hyderabad: Renowned mimicry, ventriloquism and magic artist Satyanarayana (40) died in a road accident on the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Sunday night, October 11. He was reportedly returning home to Hayathnagar after performing at a Bathukamma event in Hakimpet.

According to reports, an unidentified vehicle hit his car from behind while he was travelling on the ORR. The impact caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a road divider. Satyanarayana sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police reportedly reached the accident site after receiving information and shifted his body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Satyanarayana performed over 2,000 shows

Satyanarayana had been active in the fields of mimicry, ventriloquism and magic for the past 15 years. He had performed in more than 2,000 shows, entertaining audiences at various events with his artistic skills.

His sudden demise has left his family members and fellow artists in deep sorrow. Telangana Artists Association president Samala Venu and several other artists expressed grief over his death, describing it as a major loss to the art world.