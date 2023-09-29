Hyderabad: Minor dies during Ganesh procession in Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: A celebration turned into mourning after a minor boy from Cherlapatelguda village died during the Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred at Pocharam in Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday night when the minor was run over by a tractor trolley carrying the Ganesh idol for immersion.

The deceased was identified as Snehanath,14, a class nine student from Cherlapatelguda of Ranga Reddy district. He had sustained server injuries, leading to his on-spot death.

Late Thursday, two other boys lost their lives in separate incidents during the Ganesh immersion procession in the city.

In the first incident that occurred near Sanjeevaiah Park abutting Hussain Sagar. A boy identified as Praneet Kumar died after falling from a truck carrying an idol for immersion. He came under the wheels of the same vehicle and died on the spot.

In the second incident, a four-year-old boy named Ayush died after falling from a two-wheeler. The incident occurred near Basheerbagh flyover when Ayush along with his parents was heading to Hussain Sagar Lake for immersion.