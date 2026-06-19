Hyderabad: Minor son drives car on ORR, father booked

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based businessman has been booked for allegedly allowing his 11-year-old son to drive a car on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The incident took place in March but came to light only recently after a video of the minor driving went viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Abdul Hadi, a resident of Tolichowki. According to the Rajendranagar police, the vehicle entered the ORR at Gachibowli and was headed towards Shamshabad when the incident occurred on March 11.

“Based on the toll entry records, the car was moving from Gachibowli to Shamshabad, and the incident occurred on March 11,” a police official told Siasat.com.

After the video went viral on June 17, the Rajendranagar Traffic Police traced Hadi and registered a case against him under sections 181 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, along with Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for offences related to permitting a minor to drive a motor vehicle, disobedience of lawful orders, and dangerous driving.

The police have served a notice to the accused, and further action is being taken in accordance with the law.

A reel shared on Instagram by a passerby showed the boy driving the car while Hadi was seated in the front passenger seat with one hand raised.

Social media reactions

The video drew widespread criticism on social media, with many users condemning the father for allowing the minor to drive.

One user commented, “Cyberabad Police, please register a case against the person responsible for allowing an underage child to drive. Relevant sections should be invoked.”

Another user wrote, “The adult sitting next to him should be taken into custody.”

A third user commented, “Driving standards in Hyderabad have worsened since the current Chief Minister came to power. During KCR’s tenure, traffic enforcement was so strict that people were afraid to cross the stop line at traffic signals. I am not affiliated with any political party; this is simply my opinion.”