Hyderabad: Mir Alam Tank’s cable bridge plan comes to standstill

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) announced a plan to construct the city’s second cable bridge at Mir Alam Tank in the old city in December 2021. Several announcements were made by the Municipal Administration Department in this regard and it was claimed that with the construction of the second cable bridge in the city of Hyderabad, tourism activities will be increased.

The department had announced the commencement of construction work of the cable bridge at a cost of Rs 220 crore, but since then there has been no progress in this project. It is being said that unless the budget for these works is released, steps to start development works are not possible.

Ten months after the HMDA sought a detailed report for the construction of the cable bridge at Mir Alam Tank, experts handed over it and the authority announced to approve the project, however, the inauguration ceremony of the project was not held so far.

The construction of the cable bridge at Mir Alam Tank will not only record an increase in tourism activities but will also provide a lot of facilities to the people of the surrounding areas. The 2.5 km cable bridge will also provide a lot of relief to pedestrians.