Hyderabad: Mob attacks female poll candidate in Nampally

The woman had alleged in two previous instances that AIMIM workers were harassing her during election campaigning.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 10:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Muradnagar in Nampally assembly constituency on Sunday after a group of unknown persons attacked and confined a woman at a house.

The woman, who is campaigning from the Nampally constituency as an independent candidate was present at a house to meet some persons when a group of men barged into the house and allegedly attacked her. The men then locked the woman inside the house.

On information, the police reached the spot and moved the woman to a hospital for treatment.

Later, she approached the Asifnagar police who registered a case under Sections 342, 354,356,379,506, 323 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons.

On directions of the police higher-ups, the police formed a special team to identify the accused persons. The police later identified one of the persons as local AIMIM leader Moosa and suspected the remaining were his associates.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Asifnagar L Raja Venkat Reddy, and other officials visited the spot. The ACP assured the victim of a detailed and fair enquiry into the incident.

