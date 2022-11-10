Hyderabad: ‘Modi No Entry’ flex appears ahead of PM’s visit to Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to Telangana, the ‘Modi No Entry’ flex appeared in the Jubilee Hills area, Hyderabad.

The flex that was put by Telangana Chenetha Youth Force reads, ‘rollback 5% GST on handloom products’

Earlier, thousands of handloom weavers from Telangana sent postcards to PM Modi demanding the rollback of GST on handlooms.

Telangana handlooms and textiles minister K.T. Rama Rao has also started an online petition appealing the union government to remove GST on handloom products in order to safeguard the lives of weavers and protect India’s cultural heritage.

Not first time

It is the first time, earlier too poster targeting BJP and PM Modi appeared in Hyderabad. During the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad in July, posters targeting the saffron party and PM Modi appeared in LB Nagar.

Oh no !#MoneyHeist gang strikes back hard yet again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkzaItcYXU — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 3, 2022

PM visit to Telangana

PM Modi is going to visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana on Monday, November 14.

As TRS slammed PMO for not sending an official invitation to the CM for the event, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to skip both the reception at the airport and the event.

It is not the first time when KCR is unlikely to receive PM Modi, earlier too he avoided receiving him on three occasions.

Union minister inspects arrangements for PM’s public meet at Ramagundam

Yesterday, union minister Bhagavathi Khuba observed the arrangements being made for the upcoming public meeting of PM Modi at Ramagundam along with state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

State party leaders G. Vivek, D. Pradeep Kumar, SC Morcha S. Kumar and former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana also accompanied the union minister.