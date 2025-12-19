Hyderabad: Munawar Zama launches 100 GEMS initiative at Seerat-un-Nabi competition

Zama announced a 50 percent fee concession for deserving candidates and full scholarships for orphaned students.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2025 10:20 pm IST
Munawar Zama launches 100 GEMS initiative at Seerat-un-Nabi competition
Munawar Zama launches 100 GEMS initiative at Seerat-un-Nabi competition.

Hyderabad: A large-scale Seerat-un-Nabi competition concluded successfully at Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, where international motivational speaker Munawar Zama addressed a gathering of over 2,000 participants.

The faith-based educational initiative, conducted under the supervision of the mosque’s Imam, Maulana Ahsan Al Hamoomi, aimed to promote structured learning on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Organizers reported that 1,200 candidates appeared for written examinations in two sessions, following a three-month preparation period. Study materials were provided in multiple languages to accommodate the diverse group of attendees, which included students, professionals, and senior citizens.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Speaking at the event, Munawar Zama, Founder and CEO of English House Academy, “We are announcing the selection of 100 high-performing participants, who are dubbed the ‘100 Gems,’ for advanced development programs. These individuals will receive training in communication, debating, and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence”.

As head of English House Academy, Zama announced a 50 percent fee concession for deserving candidates and full scholarships for orphaned students.

Maulana Al Hamoomi proposed that these selected participants undergo annual leadership camps to strengthen their social responsibility.

Memory Khan Seminar

The competition saw touching moments of devotion, including senior citizens returning to exam halls after decades. Organizers announced plans to make the competition an annual event, with potential expansion across India. All participants were honored with certificates and reward vouchers from partners, including Himalaya Book World and Huda Book Publication.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2025 10:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button