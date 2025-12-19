Hyderabad: Munawar Zama launches 100 GEMS initiative at Seerat-un-Nabi competition

Hyderabad: A large-scale Seerat-un-Nabi competition concluded successfully at Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, where international motivational speaker Munawar Zama addressed a gathering of over 2,000 participants.

The faith-based educational initiative, conducted under the supervision of the mosque’s Imam, Maulana Ahsan Al Hamoomi, aimed to promote structured learning on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Organizers reported that 1,200 candidates appeared for written examinations in two sessions, following a three-month preparation period. Study materials were provided in multiple languages to accommodate the diverse group of attendees, which included students, professionals, and senior citizens.

Speaking at the event, Munawar Zama, Founder and CEO of English House Academy, “We are announcing the selection of 100 high-performing participants, who are dubbed the ‘100 Gems,’ for advanced development programs. These individuals will receive training in communication, debating, and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence”.

As head of English House Academy, Zama announced a 50 percent fee concession for deserving candidates and full scholarships for orphaned students.

Maulana Al Hamoomi proposed that these selected participants undergo annual leadership camps to strengthen their social responsibility.

The competition saw touching moments of devotion, including senior citizens returning to exam halls after decades. Organizers announced plans to make the competition an annual event, with potential expansion across India. All participants were honored with certificates and reward vouchers from partners, including Himalaya Book World and Huda Book Publication.