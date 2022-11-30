Hyderabad: Musi river bridges to have highlights of heritage

Hyderabad: Paris-styled bridges built on the Musi river are to be renovated soon and present the highlights of historical heritage. The Minister of Municipal Administration K. Tarakrama Rao has instructed the departments to preserve and renovate the bridges built on the river and present it as cultural heritage.

He emphasized using the services of experts and experienced institutions. At the (HBCL) office in Nanakramguda, KTR sought an assessment of the Municipal Administration Department officials and reviewed the progress of development works under Greater Hyderabad.

The team of officials who had visited Paris presented their designs through a PowerPoint presentation and submit a report of the bridges to be constructed on the Musi river. After reviewing the report, KTR gave his suggestions and recommendations for the construction of Bridges. He proposed the bridges towards the old city should be designed to reflect the historical buildings of the respective areas. Most of the development projects were carried out in the IT corridor in the west of the city. KTR gave special plans to the officials for the development of the eastern and northern southern areas of the city.