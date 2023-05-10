Hyderabad: Nabil colony flooded; residents seek relief before monsoon

Hyderabad: Roads in Nabil colony have been witnessing constant issues of water logging with stagnant rainwater, and overflowing manholes covering several stretches.

Watter logging at Nabil colony

The colony’s roads have remained in a flooded state since the rains lashed the city last week while the issue of stinky water-clogged roads has been preexisting for the past four years.

Water from Osman Nagar, Balapur, and Manikunta flows through the colony into the Durgam Cheruvu Lake while it gets stuck at several stretches within the colony causing inconvenience to residents.

Locals allege that though they raised multiple complaints with the municipal corporation, there has been a negligible effort from the latter to resolve the issue.

“Works for improving the drainage system and clearing nalas in the area were announced two years ago, but there has been no initiation,” said a local.

Speaking to The Siasat Daily, area corporator Ahmed Kasadi has assured that Phase II works to rule out the problem will be taken up as they have managed to get a work order from state governmnet officials recently.

“A project worth Rs 7 crores is already under the phase of execution,” said Ahmed adding that a project worth Rs 3.5 crores for the construction of nalas has been approved and the works will soon begin,” said the corporator.