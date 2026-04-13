Hyderabad: Neighbour who raped minor, got her pregnant, sentenced to life

Hyderabad: A city court sentenced a 26-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor girl in his neighbourhood, resulting in her pregnancy, the SR Nagar Police said on Monday, April 13.

The XII Additional Sessions Judge at Nampally, T Anitha, pronounced the verdict in the case registered at SR Nagar Police Station, also directing payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The accused, Madakaru Srinivasulu, 26, a resident of Dasaram Basthi in Hyderabad’s BK Guda, was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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How the crime came to light

The case dates to May 2024. The victim, a Class 9 student, had returned home for the holidays when she complained of severe stomach pain. She was taken to Ameerpet Government Hospital, where a medical examination revealed she was pregnant. She subsequently gave birth to a baby boy.

On inquiry, the victim disclosed that Srinivasulu, her neighbour, had taken advantage of her frequent visits to his home, where she went to play with his son, to sexually assault her on multiple occasions.

A case was registered at SR Nagar Police Station on May 11, 2024.