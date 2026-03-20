Class 9 boy sexually assaults 4-year-old girl in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Class 9 boy allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday, March 19.

The 14-year-old accused lured the girl into his residence on the pretext of playing games and committed the crime. The girl returned home and informed her parents, who then approached the Ashwaraopet Police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Ashwaraopet police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 against the accused and the investigation is underway.

Similar incident

In December 2025, a minor girl was sexually assaulted in Hyderabad by an assistant director and his accomplice, who promised to give her a role in a film. The accused were identified as assistant director Shivareddy and accountant Anil.

Exploiting her dreams and vulnerability, they repeatedly assaulted her over an extended period.

The perpetrators presented themselves as influential figures within the industry. They also threatened her to prevent her from revealing the horrific abuse. Unable to endure the trauma any longer, the brave survivor mustered the courage to approach the Film Nagar police station and file a formal complaint.