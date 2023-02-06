Hyderabad: No water supply on Feb 8 in Manikonda, Narsingi

Hyderabad: The supply of drinking water will be affected to several areas under the Manikonda and Narsingi municipalities here due to a huge leakage that transpired when a pipeline of the HMWSSB at My Home Avatar in Khanapur Line, Kokapet, was damaged.

To stop this leakage, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will undertake repair work o install a 1200 mm diameter barre. As part of the work, there will be disruption in the supply of drinking water in Manikonda, Narsingi municipalities within the Shaikpet reservoir from February 8 till 9 for a period of 24 hours starting from 6 a.m.

According to a press release from the HMWSSB, these are the areas where supply will be affecte

Shaikpet, Tollichowki, Golconda, Chintal Basti, Vijayanagar, Old Mallepally. Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Khanapur, Neknampur, Manchirevu villages. Cousins living in the aforementioned areas have been asked to use water sparingly for the period and also advised to store water in advance.