Hyderabad: Notice sent to Karate Kalyani for illegal adoption

Hyderabad: Telugu actress Karate Kalyani is in trouble for allegedly adopting a two-month-old baby girl without proper paperwork. The Hyderabad Child Welfare Committee office directed her to be present on Monday but she failed to turn up.

After receiving a tip-off that the actress had adopted a baby girl illegally, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited her home on Sunday but she was not available.

“We have reliable information that she has indeed adopted a child. However, only the probe will reveal if it is legal or illegal. Since she was not present at her residence, the notice will be served to appear before the committee at the earliest,” informed an official from the District Welfare Officer to The New Indian Express.

Adoptions are only legal if the couple approaches Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) or State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA). The child from any government home is handed over to the parents only after a rigorous adoption check.

Actress denies adopting a child:

Karate Kalyani held a press conference on Monday stating that the allegations around her adopting a child are baseless and all lies.

“I had an abortion after marriage and never had a child again. I wanted a baby girl all my life so decided to adopt by following the legal process. It is then that I came across Goverdhan’s family who already have three children and thought I would help them,” said Kalyani.

Vehemently denying that she has not adopted the child and was waiting for the baby girl to turn one, she said, “I know the law and was waiting for the baby to turn a year old before adopting her legally. I have not kidnapped her. I merely wanted to help the family and give her a good life.”

On being questioned about the infant’s biological mother who claims that Kalyani adopted her child, the actress said she was not in touch with the family.