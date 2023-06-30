Hyderabad ordered 72 lakh Biryanis in the last 6 months on Swiggy

Hyderabad: Food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday revealed that Hyderabadis placed over 72 lakh biryani orders in the last six months and over 150 lakh Biryani orders in the last 12 months, demonstrating the city’s love for this dish.

Swiggy’s order analysis also revealed some interesting biryani ordering trends from the first half of 2023:

In the last five and a half months, there has been a growth of 8.39% in Biryani orders in the city compared to the same period in 2022. Dum Biryani emerged as the undisputed champion with over 9 lakh orders, capturing the hearts and palates of Hyderabadis.

Following closely behind is the flavorful Biryani Rice with an impressive 7.9 lakh orders, while the beloved Mini Biryani received over 5.2 lakh orders. These delectable variations continue to enrich Hyderabad’s culinary heritage, enticing food enthusiasts from all walks of life.

The findings are based on an analysis of orders placed on Swiggy from Jan 2023 to 15 June 2023, the company said in a press note.

A Biryani Haven: Hyderabad’s Culinary Landscape

With a plethora of options available, it comes as no surprise that Hyderabad boasts an impressive count of over 15,000 restaurants offering Biryani on their menus. Kukatpally, Madhapur, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Kothapet & Dilsukhnagar are the top areas with the highest concentration of Biryani-serving restaurants that cater to the diverse palates and preferences of Biryani enthusiasts across the city.

Biryani Consumption Hotspots: Unveiling Hyderabad’s Biryani-loving Enclaves

Among the various regions of Hyderabad, certain areas witnessed the highest Biryani consumption in terms of order volume. Kukatpally takes the crown followed by Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, and Kondapur.