Hyderabad-origin Majeed named New Zealand National Party candidate

Auckland’s political campaign season gathered momentum as Hyderabad-origin Ghouse Majeed was selected as the National Party’s Manurewa candidate.

On Friday, July 17, Ghouse Majeed hosted a well-attended fundraising event at The Cave in Manukau. The venue was filled with party supporters, business leaders, community representatives, and members of South Auckland’s diverse multicultural communities.

The event was attended by Sylvia Wood, President of the New Zealand National Party, along with Cabinet Ministers Hon. Mark Mitchell and Hon. Paul Goldsmith, who addressed supporters and outlined the party’s priorities ahead of the November 7, 2026, General Election.

Among the notable guests were Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (former MP), Roopa Suchdev, Roshni Chadha, Jaspreet Singh Kandhari, Bala Venugopal Reddy Beeram, Venkat Raman, and Syed Mujeeb.

The gathering provided local residents with an opportunity to engage directly with National Party leaders and discuss key issues affecting the community, including public safety, the cost of living, employment, education, and economic growth.

Majeed emphasises community engagement

Addressing supporters, Ghouse Majeed reaffirmed his commitment to representing the people of Manurewa and stressed the importance of maintaining close connections with local families, businesses, and community organisations.

A respected South Auckland businessman and community leader, Majeed is the founding trustee of the Ethnic Arts and Trade Foundation New Zealand and serves as Vice-President of the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association. His longstanding involvement in community initiatives has earned him recognition within New Zealand’s Indian and broader multicultural communities.

Paul Goldsmith is the Minister for Minister of Justice, Minister for Minister for Media and Communications & Sylvia Wood, President of the New Zealand National Party

Throughout the evening, attendees described Majeed as approachable and community-focused, with many taking the opportunity to discuss local concerns and share their perspectives on issues affecting the electorate.

Hon. Mark Mitchell and Hon. Paul Goldsmith highlighted the National Party’s priorities for the upcoming election, focusing on economic management, public safety, and creating greater opportunities for families, workers, and businesses.

Beyond the formal speeches, the event encouraged meaningful conversations between party leaders and community members, highlighting the importance of grassroots political engagement.

Majeed said his campaign would focus on reducing crime, strengthening the economy, promoting fiscal responsibility, and fostering stronger engagement with local communities.

Political observers note that his business background and extensive community involvement could help broaden the National Party’s appeal among Manurewa’s increasingly diverse population. His electoral prospects may also be influenced by his position on the National Party list, which is expected to be announced in August 2026.

Strong community support

The fundraising event was professionally organised and served as an important platform for political discussion, networking, and community engagement.

Supporters, volunteers, sponsors, and representatives from various community organisations gathered in a positive atmosphere, reflecting growing enthusiasm for Majeed’s campaign as the National Party seeks to strengthen its challenge in the Manurewa electorate in the 2026 General Election.

Community leaders who addressed the gathering included Sri Pritipal Singh Basra, Kulwant Minhas (National Chair, IndoNats), Daljeet Singh Sidhu (Regional Chair, IndoNats), Harinder Mann (Manurewa Electorate Campaign), and Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, who spoke about community participation and support for the campaign.