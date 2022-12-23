Hyderabad: Osmania to hold TS SET in March

Hyderabad: The Osmania University issued a notification for the Telangana State – State Eligibility Test (TS SET) on Thursday.

This computer-based test will be conducted in the month of March 2023 after a gap of three years.

Also Read Hyderabad: Osmania University revamps PG courses

Two papers are included under the test format to check for eligibility as assistant professors/lecturers in the degree and university colleges.

While Paper-I will consist of 50 questions with a total of 100 marks, paper-II with 100 questions is conducted for 200 marks.

Each of the papers will have three hours of exam duration.

Eligible candidates can fill in the application online on the website from December 30.