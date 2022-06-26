Hyderabad: Over 760 benefit from Ismaili CIVIC’s free medical camp

Hyderabad: Ismaili CIVIC, an initiative of the Shia Ismaili Muslim Community, held a Free Medical Camp on the grounds of the Diamond Jubilee High School, on Sunday. The camp offered free health checkups for a variety of conditions, and more than 760 individuals took advantage of it.

The camp was organised by 16 physicians in total, a number of allied health professionals, and close to 50 volunteers, all of whom were members of the Ismaili community. The Medical Camp was held with the assistance of the Ismaili Council for Hyderabad.

The camp included a number of examinations, including BMI (Body Mass Index), Blood Pressure, Random Blood Sugar, dental and eye check-ups, orthopaedic, paediatric, cardiologist, and general doctor consultations. In cooperation with Hyderabad’s Maxivision, all eye examination services were offered.

The event saw the presence of the Corporator of Gunfoundry Division -78, Dr Surekha OmPrakash Beeshwa and ACP – Abids, K. Venkat Reddy.

“Today’s programme offered a much-needed medical camp for the local neighbourhood, offering testing,
check-ups and prescriptions for further treatment”, said Dr Surekha OmPrakash Beeshwa.

“Through Ismaili CIVIC, the Shia Ismaili Muslim community volunteers are working to serve the wider community and we really appreciate their efforts”, she added.

