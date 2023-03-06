Hyderabad: Passport office set up special counters for Haj applicants

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office has set up two special counters for issuing passports of Haj 2023 applicants. In Begumpet and Secunderabad, 250 passport applications were disposed of in a day under special counters.

The Regional Passport Officer D. Ballaiah has said that the applicants will be ensured to issue passports before March 10 after complying with all the necessary matters so that they can apply for Haj before the deadline.

Chairman Haj Committee Mohammad Saleem met D. Ballaiah and handed over the list of interested candidates who will be able to submit Haj applications online if they are issued passports before March 10.

The Haj Committee of India started online applications on February 10 and March 10 is the last date. After the representation, two special counters were set up at RPO Begumpet and Secunderabad. The Telangana Haj Committee handed over the recommendation letters of around 450 people to the Regional Passport Officer.

Meanwhile, the passport applications of pilgrims pending on Monday will be resolved. Meanwhile, the Telangana Haj Committee has so far received more than 5,200 applications online for Haj 2023. More than 1200 cover numbers were issued.

The Haj Committee of India is expected to extend the deadline for submission of online applications beyond March 10.