Hyderabad: Peddi fans face ‘worst experience’ at Uppal theatre

Hyderabad: While Ram Charan’s latest film Peddi is enjoying a good run at the box office and receiving an enthusiastic response from fans, one screening in Hyderabad’s Uppal left moviegoers disappointed.

A video shared on social media has gone viral, showing a fan confronting theatre staff at a multiplex in Uppal after the film was allegedly screened without audio. In the clip, the staff can be seen asking the fan to stop recording and assuring a refund, but the moviegoer argued that the issue was about the overall experience rather than the money.

Peddi Moviegoers Left Disappointed

Sharing her frustration on Instagram, the fan claimed that despite multiple complaints, the problem was not resolved during the screening. She added that her family had spent several hours travelling and watching the film, only to leave disappointed.

The fan wrote, “We had a worst experience with CINEPOLIC DSL VIRTUE MALL UPPAL for PEDDI movie It was played without audio. We have been complaining them n number of times. It was waste of time and it felt like OTT was much better couldn’t enjoy the movie at all. They were only concerned about refund. We came all the way to spend time with family enjoy movie. This kind of experience was very bad We spent around 5hrs to watch the movie.”

The incident has sparked reactions online, with many users expressing that technical issues during highly anticipated releases can spoil the excitement of the theatrical experience.

Meanwhile, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, opened to strong collections on its first day and continues to draw crowds to theatres across Telugu states.