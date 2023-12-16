Hyderabad: Plight of Jalpally residents continues amid government apathy

Hyderabad: The residents of Errakunta Ward No 1 of Jalpally municipality are facing lots of problems due to stagnation of dirty water on the road in absence of any drainage lines.

The residents of the locality are complaining that local authorities take no action despite several complaints initiated by them to resolve the issue. “No one is coming and at least giving us any assurance to look into the problem and resolve it. How do the Jalpally municipality officials expect us to adjust to such a gory situation,” complained a resident, Rehana Banu.

The entrance of the locality of Errakunta War No. 1 witnesses a cesspool of dirty water accumulated and the spot is reduced into a mosquito breeding ground. “People are not able to walk or commute on two-wheelers. Children and senior citizens have fallen in the dirty water while trying to cross the stretch from the roadside,” said Ahmed Ali.

The locality has more than 200 houses and all residents are facing the problem due to it. “For more than a month, the situation remains the same. Officials are least interested in visiting the locality despite all of us sending them videos of the civic issue to their mobile phones,” explained Sameer Ahmed, a local trader.

People want the authorities to immediately initiate steps to resolve the issue.