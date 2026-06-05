Hyderabad Police book Raja Singh over inflammatory remarks

Hyderabad: A case has been registered at Mehdipatnam Police Station against Goshamahal MLA and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh following a complaint alleging that his recent statements and remarks have hurt religious sentiments and could disturb communal harmony.

According to the police, the complaint was received on Thursday, June 4, from Salman Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, who alleged that the MLA had been repeatedly making statements targeting the Muslim community.

The complainant further stated that recent remarks circulating on social media and in videos were inflammatory in nature and had caused concern among members of the community.

The complaint also requested collection of evidence and initiation of legal action, citing apprehensions of potential disturbance to public peace and order.

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Case registered

Based on the complaint, Mehdipatnam Police registered a case in Crime No. 170/2026 under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said further inquiry is underway to examine the veracity of the allegations and relevant digital evidence.