Officers who do not apply tilak spoil atmoshpere: Raja Singh refuses protection

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has refused police protection for the Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra scheduled on March 27 in Hyderabad, alleging that non-Hindu officers spoil the atmosphere.

“Police personnel who do not apply ‘TILAK’ on their forehead create a nuisance and spoil the atmosphere of this shobha yatra. I do not want this type of ‘TASK FORCE,'” his letter to the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, read.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that devotees are often lathi-charged, leading to a violent atmosphere in an otherwise peaceful procession. “Over the past three years, under the name of police protection, incidents have occurred where Ram devotees are lathi-charged by the Hyderabad Police Task Force. On multiple occasions, police personnel—referred to by you as “TASK FORCE” staff—have attempted to create disturbances during our peaceful Sri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra,” the letter read.

Highlighting such incidents reported near Anita Towers, Puranapul, Begum Bazaar Chatri, and Siddiamber Bazar Mosque during previous processions, he alleged that Hindu taxpayers’ money is being used against Ram devotees.

“We do not require such protection that results in harm to our own devotees. It is deeply concerning that police personnel, who are salaried through,” his letter concluded.

This year, the shobha yatra will begin from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple in Dhoolpet and proceed to Hanuman Vyayamshala in Sultan Bazaar. Every year, devotees line the route and several Ram bhakts organise food camps and water points, offering refreshments and soft drinks to the participants.

Also Read Mega Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra to be held in Hyderabad

Sources said that, as in previous years, Raja Singh is also expected to release a new song on the occasion of Sree Ramnavami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama.